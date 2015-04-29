By Barbara Liston
| April 29
April 29A court fight over use of a new Dow
Chemical herbicide on genetically engineered U.S. corn and
soybean crops is growing to encompass 15 Midwestern states after
the company recently won federal approval for more widespread
application.
Conservationists, food safety and public-health advocates
want to block the use of Enlist Duo until the court can consider
its impact on human health, said Paul Achitoff, a public
interest lawyer for Earthjustice, representing the plaintiffs.