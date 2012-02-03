By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho
SALMON, Idaho Feb 3 Selenium
contamination from a phosphate mine in southeastern Idaho is
linked to fish deformities such as two-headed trout, and the
problem would worsen if discharge limits were eased, a new
government report found.
The findings come as Smoky Canyon Mine, run by the J.R.
Simplot Company near the Wyoming border, is asking the Idaho
Department of Environmental Quality to relax restrictions on the
amount of selenium that the mine may drain into tributaries of
the Snake River, a world-class trout stream.
Simplot, one of the nation's largest privately held
companies with annual sales of about $4.5 billion, wields
considerable clout in its home state, where its products range
from turf grass seed to frozen French fries for fast-food chains
like McDonald's.
Environmentalists' concerns about selenium, an element
released as a byproduct of the mining operation, prompted a U.S.
Senate panel to ask contaminant specialists with the U.S. Fish
and Wildlife Service to evaluate whether Simplot's request would
harm wild trout and other species.
Selenium is a naturally occurring mineral that in trace
amounts is required for the proper functioning of living cells.
But large doses can be toxic when released into the environment
and concentrated as it progresses up the food chain, from
aquatic plants to predators, according to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control.
The agency's scientific review, released this week, analyzed
studies of selenium impacts on trout health that Simplot had
conducted to bolster its argument that waterways downstream of
the mine would not be impaired by higher levels of selenium than
are currently allowed in Idaho.
Under the state's water quality program and the federal
Clean Water Act, industries that discharge pollutants into
streams can request an easing of a particular standard if they
can show through science it would not endanger human or animal
health.
But the Fish and Wildlife Service review of Simplot's own
studies showed the company overestimated how much selenium fish
such as brown trout take in without risking fatal deformities.
Alan Prouty, Simplot vice president of environmental and
regulatory affairs, said he had not fully examined the
government's review so he declined to comment on its
conclusions.
HARMFUL EFFECTS
The company has worked for years to address pollution of
area streams by historic mining operations, Prouty said,
dismissing criticism of the mining operation by environmental
groups such as the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.
"To our credit, we've spent time looking at the ecological
effects. What we think we bring to the table is science rather
than a bunch of rhetoric," Prouty said.
Marv Hoyt, Idaho director of Greater Yellowstone Coalition,
said the government report should quash any consideration of
loosening standards for the mine's selenium discharges.
"The review says Simplot's science is bad and its
conclusions are worse," he said.
Toxicologists hired by Simplot to test selenium exposure in
developing brown trout found many died and others were hatched
with two heads, according to the government's review. Many of
the deformed fish they observed were offspring, hatched in a
laboratory, of wild adult trout contaminated by selenium at the
mine site. Such abnormal larval fish, or fry, would be unlikely
to survive in the wild.
Fish and Wildlife Service scientists found Simplot
underestimated rates of deformity and mortality in the wild
linked to selenium exposure. The agency said Simplot had failed
to account for deformities of trout that had died, skewing the
rate of abnormalities in the company's favor.
The company's findings "systematically biased low and
environmentally unrealistic quantification of larval deformity
rates," according to the government report, which was reviewed
by three independent scientists.
Moreover, government biologists predicted only one in five
trout fry were likely to develop normally after exposure to the
concentrations of selenium that Simplot had recommended as
acceptable.
Using Simplot's models, federal biologists also determined
that such levels would impair reproduction of other wildlife,
such as mallard ducks. They predicted 85 percent of duck eggs
would fail to hatch.
Simplot did not analyze risks to water fowl and other
wildlife, yet another reason the agency said the company's
conclusions were flawed.
"Thus, it seems highly doubtful that the proposed
site-specific criterion would comply with the Clean Water Act's
mandate to protect wildlife," government scientists wrote.
They concluded the water quality exemption for selenium
proposed by Simplot would "cause serious harm to fish and
wildlife," service spokesman Chris Tollefson told Reuters.
Smoky Canyon Mine taps a reserve of phosphate, which is used
to produce fertilizer and livestock feed supplements. With 200
workers, the mine is a major employer in southeastern Idaho,
where it has operated on U.S. Forest Service land since the
early 1980s.
The toxic effects of selenium pollution drew widespread
attention and study in the mid-1980s, when the chemical was
found to cause deformities like protruding brains in 65 percent
of ducks, herons and other birds and a massive fish die-off at
Kesterson National Wildlife Refuge in California.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Sandra Maler)