By Shelby Sebens
| PORTLAND, Ore., March 27
Oregon ranchers have
reached a deal with the federal government aimed at conserving
the greater sage grouse and its habitat while ensuring
landowners won't face more restrictions if the bird is listed
under the Endangered Species Act, officials said on Friday.
The deal, signed by eight eastern and central Oregon
counties, allows landowners to enroll their property in a
voluntary conservation program. Officials say the deal, along
with other conservation agreements across Oregon, could protect
over 4 million acres (1.6 million hectares) of sage grouse
habitat.
"The agreements in Oregon are more evidence that we can work
together to provide regulatory certainty for ranchers and other
westerners who rely on sagebrush habitat for their livelihoods,
and also take important steps to protect the hundreds of species
that rely on these landscapes," U.S. Secretary of the Interior
Sally Jewell, who was in Bend to mark the deal, said in a
statement.
The greater sage grouse, a chicken-like bird, has
deteriorated in the U.S. west, losing more than half of its
habitat because of fire, invasive species and development,
officials said.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife agency will decide by September
if the sage grouse should be listed as endangered.
The Oregon deal means landowners can volunteer to take steps
to protect the sage grouse now, such as removing invasive
grasses and marking barbed wire fences, in return for assurance
that they won't have to follow additional regulations, officials
said.
Federal officials have been working for years to create
partnerships in western states aimed at conserving sage grouse
habitat. The Interior Department also announced this week an
agreement with Barrick Gold of North America and The Nature
Conservancy to provide credit for greater sage grouse habitat
improvements in Nevada, officials said.
Oregon counties that signed the deal include: Deschutes,
Baker, Crook, Lake, Grant, Harney, Malheur and a small portion
of southern Union County, said Angela Sitz, wildlife biologist
for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Oregon.
Lake County rancher and president-elect of the Oregon
Cattlemen's Association John O'Keefe applauded the agreement,
saying it would allow ranchers to take part in helping the bird
while also protecting their own livelihoods.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Sandra Maler)