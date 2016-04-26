(Updates with response from PepsiCo.)
By Sebastien Malo
NEW YORK, April 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
E nvironmental activists attempted to shame multinational PepsiCo
on Monday by draping its iconic New York City billboard with a
banner in protest at its use of palm oil.
A huge white banner reading "Cut Conflict Palm Oil" hung for
about an hour from a celebrated Pepsi-Cola sign that is one of
the most recognizable features of the New York waterfront. The
red neon billboard was designated an official city landmark
earlier this month.
Activists from the Rainforest Action Network said the stunt
was intended to pressure PepsiCo into ridding its supply chain
of palm oil from plantations where employers are accused of
abusing workers and being responsible for large-scale
deforestation.
In recent years, large swathes of tropical forests have been
cut down particularly in Southeast Asia to make way for
commercial palm oil plantations amid growing demand, according
to the World Wildlife Fund.
PepsiCo spokeswoman Aurora Gonzalez said the company has
committed to sourcing its palm oil responsibly and developed an
action plan to that end. PepsiCo further sought to protect labor
and human rights throughout its supply chain, she said.
"When questions arise about the practices of suppliers, we
take them seriously and engage to address the matter," she told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation by email.
But the activists said PepsiCo should play a larger part in
encouraging responsible behavior by the palm oil industry.
"Pepsi is a globally influential, multibillion dollar brand.
It has both the power and the resources to tackle the palm oil
crisis head on," said Ginger Cassady, a spokeswoman for the
Rainforest Action Network.
PepsiCo sells products to over 200 countries and
territories, according to the company's website. It owns a slew
of global brands including Gatorade, Lipton and the classic cola
beverage Pepsi.
