By Kevin Murphy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. May 30 U.S. cattle farmers
complained on Wednesday that a federal agency is "spying" on
their operations by flying airplanes over Midwest cattle
feedlots to see if they are complying with clean water
regulations.
The livestock producers and some members of Congress from
rural areas want to know why the Environmental Protection Agency
(EPA) is using airplanes to monitor whether feedlots are obeying
the Clean Water Act.
"The federal government has literally resorted to spying on
producers," said Kristen Hassebrook, natural resources and
environmental affairs director for the Nebraska Cattlemen.
Her association advised two U.S. senators and three members
of the U.S. House of Representatives from Nebraska in drafting a
letter to EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson on the matter. They
said the aerial surveillance raises privacy concerns and they
question the statutory authority for the flights.
Hassebrook said inspections and photographs from high in the
air may result in faulty assumptions about whether a feedlot is
operating properly, which could expose the owner to unfounded
allegations.
Feedlots are where cattle are kept in confinement and fed
intensively until they are ready for slaughter. Because there
are usually large numbers in a limited space, the accumulation
of manure needs to be disposed. The waste can pollute ground
water.
The EPA defended the flights on Wednesday as part of its
effort to enforce the law, which sets standards for how cattle
feedlots are to dispose of manure to avoid pollution.
"EPA uses over-flights, state records and other publicly
available sources of information to identify discharges of
pollution," said a statement issued by the EPA's Kansas City
regional office. "In no case has EPA taken an enforcement action
solely on the basis of these over-flights."
EPA has for 10 years used flyovers to verify compliance with
environmental laws on watersheds as a "cost-effective" tool to
minimize inspection costs, according to the statement.
The EPA did not say how long the feedlots have been under
aerial inspection, but Hassebrook said her group believes it
began in 2010.
The EPA held a meeting in West Point, Nebraska, in March to
discuss the flyovers in Nebraska and Iowa, Hassebrook said.
About 125 cattle producers attended the meeting, she said.
The letter from the Nebraska members of Congress raises
questions about the frequency of the flights, who gets
inspected, what becomes of pictures or video and whether the EPA
is also looking for violations unrelated to the Clean Water Act.
"Nebraskans are rightly skeptical of an agency which
continues to unilaterally insert itself into the affairs of
rural America," congressman Adrian Smith of Nebraska said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Farmers have been at loggerheads for years with the EPA over
everything from water pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, to
dust in the air from crops and fields. The nation's largest farm
organization, the American Farm Bureau Federation, last year
sued the EPA, and several states have complained about what they
call excessive regulation.
The EPA defends the regulation as necessary to protect the
environment.
