CODY Wyoming Feb 22 Yellowstone National Park
plans to allow more snowmobiles to traverse its neat, snowy
roads on peak winter travel days while cutting noise and air
pollution under a compromise proposal to balance environmental
concerns with recreation.
This could end years of squabbling over snow traffic limits
in the park and ultimately allow up to 480 snowmobiles on the
busiest days, such as national holidays. This would be balanced
by much lower traffic over the rest of the winter.
Yellowstone, home to the Old Faithful geyser, draws winter
visitors seeking the solitude of its pristine vistas to watch
wildlife or ski. Some environmentalists and visitors are
concerned that heavy traffic could spoil the mood and add to
pollution.
Under the plan, which will be phased in over three years,
the National Park Service will manage snowmobile and snow coach
traffic by allowing up to 110 daily so-called "transportation
events." It would ultimately allow an average of 342 snowmobiles
per day to travel in groups in the park, and operators could
bring in more on peak days if there was lower traffic at other
times.
It would also allow 60 snow coaches, each of which could
carry groups of about a dozen visitors on sightseeing trips
throughout the park.
Autos are only allowed on a limited section of plowed roads
in the park during winter, while over-snow vehicles must stay on
snow-covered roads. Commercial guides are required, and travel
is highly regulated.
SUPPORT FROM CONSERVATION GROUPS
Park Superintendent Dan Wenk said the plan, which would also
require snowmobiles to meet stricter environmental standards by
2017, "will make the park quieter and cleaner". He said
visitors' experience would remain high.
Winter use in Yellowstone has been the subject of ongoing
litigation over the past 15 years, with some environmental
groups seeking limits or bans on snowmobile traffic.
Mark Pearson, conservation program director for the Greater
Yellowstone Coalition, said his group would ask for minor tweaks
to the plan, such as earlier deadlines to improve noise and
emissions standards.
He said the overall plan "seems to be headed in a direction
that I think will ultimately satisfy most of the concerns of
most people."
Objections have been raised over the cost, risk and
environmental effects of using a howitzer cannon to remove snow
on avalanche-prone Sylvan Pass, a mile-long stretch of road at
8,500 feet just inside the park's east entrance.
"There's a question of how appropriate it is to be using
explosives in a national park for a discretionary recreational
activity that only benefits a handful of people each winter,"
Pearson said.
While the plan sets snowmobile limits that remain lower than
those from a decade ago, it still provides good opportunities
for winter tourism, said Scott Balyo, head of the Chamber of
Commerce for Cody, the Wyoming town at the park's eastern
boundary.
Balyo said he was "pleased to see that Sylvan Pass will
remain open," and that the plan called for a pilot program
allowing a limited number of non-commercial guides to take
visitors on snowmobile trips.
The plan is due to go into effect during the 2014-15 winter
season.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston)