WASHINGTON May 20 The United States on Monday
appointed a special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism as
a new State Department report warned about incidents in
Venezuela, Egypt and Iran.
Secretary of State John Kerry named Ira Forman, a long time
director of the National Jewish Democratic Council, as special
envoy citing a "troubling trend" of anti-Semitism around the
world. Forman succeeds Hannah Rosenthal, who stepped down last
year.
The 2012 report on religious freedom said an increase
worldwide in anti-Semitism was "of great concern."
"When political leaders condoned anti-Semitism, it set the
tone for its persistence and growth in countries around the
world," the report said. "Of great concern were expressions of
anti-Semitism by government officials, by religious leaders and
by the media, particularly in Venezuela, Egypt and Iran. At
times, such statements led to desecration and violence."
In Venezuela, the report said state-controlled media
published numerous anti-Semitic statements, in particular aimed
at opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, a devout
Catholic who has Jewish ancestors.
Capriles was narrowly defeated by President Nicolas Maduro
in the April 19 vote and is contesting the result in the
nation's top court. Capriles' maternal grandparents, the
Radonskis, fled anti-Semitism in Poland.
The report said anti-Semitic sentiment in the media was
widespread and cited anti-Semitic comments by Egyptian President
Mohamed Mursi and officials from the Muslim Brotherhood.
In Iran, the government regularly vilified Judaism, the
report said. It said vandals desecrated several Holocaust
memorials in Ukraine, and in May vandals painted swastika on a
St Petersburg synagogue's fence and on a synagogue in Irkutsk,
Russia.
In addition, the report also singled out China, North Korea,
Vietnam, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia and Syria for undermining or
attacking religious freedom. Criticism against Myanmar, also
known as Burma, comes as its President Thein Sein visits
Washington.
Kerry said the annual report was an attempt to make progress
in the fight for more religious freedom around the world "even
though we know that it may cause some discomfort".
"When countries undermine or attack religious freedom, they
not only unjustly threaten those whom they target; they also
threaten their country's own stability," he added.
