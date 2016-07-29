Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
CHICAGO, July 29 The agricultural unit of German chemicals company Bayer AG will halt future U.S. sales of an insecticide used on more than 200 crops after losing a fight with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the company said on Friday.
Bayer will stop sales of flubendiamide, marketed in the United States as Belt, although farmers and retailers will continue to be allowed to use their existing supplies of the insecticide, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Leslie Adler)
MOSCOW, May 13 A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.