WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday it is issuing a notice of intent to cancel all Bayer CropScience and Nichino America flubendiamide products that pose a risk to aquatic invertebrates.

EPA said it concluded that continued use of the insecticide would result in unreasonable adverse effects on the environment. The agency said it had requested a voluntary cancellation in accordance with the conditions of the original registration, but that the companies had rejected EPA's request.

Flubendiamide is registered for use on over 200 crops, including soybeans, almonds, tobacco, peanuts, cotton, lettuce, alfalfa, tomatoes, watermelon, and bell peppers, with some crops having as many as six applications per year, according to the EPA. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Susan Heavey)