(Updating throughout to include EPA comments)
By Chris Prentice
WASHINGTON, June 18 The U.S. environmental
regulator on Thursday defended its handling of the nation's
controversial renewable fuels program at a congressional
hearing, the first since its new biofuels targets last month
provoked a furor among corn farmers and oil refiners.
At the hearing by the Senate subcommittee on regulatory
affairs and federal management, U.S. lawmakers criticized the
agency for years-long delays to quotas and for last month
setting unattainable targets for the amount of corn-based
ethanol and other biofuels that must be used in the nation's
motor fuel supply over the next two years.
They also questioned the future of the decade-old Renewable
Fuels Standards (RFS), which critics say has inflated prices of
food and fuel at the pump.
The panel will likely increase congressional attention to
the pitfalls of the decade-old biofuels policy as it faces a
fresh wave of criticism from policymakers, the oil industry and
environmentalists.
But many experts say a major legislative overhaul, which
would need approval in Congress, is unlikely with an election
less than two years away.
While acknowledging delays created uncertainty in the
ethanol market, Acting Assistant Administrator Janet McCabe
reaffirmed the agency's stance that the new targets sought to
ensure growth of the U.S. renewable fuel industry while also
going some way toward meeting goals set by Congress in 2007.
She told the panel the latest targets are "ambitious but
responsible," the EPA's first public comments since unveiling
long-awaited targets late last month.
Still, the EPA is already looking at the possibility it will
need to reset biofuels use targets in 2017 and beyond, McCabe
said.
At the hearing, James Lankford, a Republican Senator and the
subcommittee chairman, attacked the RFS for artificially pushing
corn-based ethanol into the motor fuel stream without
environmental benefits.
"We must ask ourselves if the RFS goals of yesterday are
worth the increased costs to our food, gas and the environment,"
said the senator from Oklahoma, an oil-rich state, in opening
remarks.
Introduced in 2005 and a pillar of two presidential
administrations, the RFS was aimed at cutting America's
dependence on foreign oil and shift the nation to cleaner energy
sources.
Supporters refute claims that the policy increases costs and
the EPA said last week it sees no net increase in fuel prices
from the program.
Oil companies including Tesoro Corp have threatened
legal action to fight the latest proposal, while corn-based
ethanol producers, like Archer Daniels Midland Co, say
the rules don't go far enough.
(Editing by Josephine Mason, Lisa Shumaker and Jeffrey Benkoe)