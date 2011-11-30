* Rule to cost industry, but benefit boiler makers
* EPA Boiler rule was delayed in May
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency said it will propose a long-delayed rule this
week that aims to slash emissions of mercury, soot and lead
from boilers and incinerators, a measure opposed by heavy
industry and by Republicans in Congress.
"EPA intends to issue the Boiler MACT rule proposal for
public comment on Friday," an agency spokeswoman said in an
email on Wednesday.
The rule, which the EPA delayed in May, has been opposed by
Republicans and some Democrats in Congress.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted in
October to delay the EPA pollution limits on boilers. But the
bill faces a difficult fight in the Democratic-led Senate, and
the White House has said President Barack Obama would veto the
measure.
Industry groups say the rule, which would limit emissions
at nearly 14,000 boilers, would cost billions of dollars and
kill jobs. The American Forest and Paper Association, for
example, said in a paper the rule could cost more than 20,000
jobs.
But the EPA says reducing the harmful emissions would save
much more money in health costs and lost work time from asthma
and other illnesses.
The administration was slammed by environmentalists after
Obama ordered the EPA in September to delay a major rule on
smog emissions.
Green groups expressed support for the EPA moving forward
with the boiler rule, which would be open to a public comment
period before being implemented.
"It's excellent the EPA is opening this process to get as
much information as they can from industry to learn how to
implement the rule," said Frank O'Donnell, the president of
Clean Air Watch.
The boiler rule could also benefit companies that build
boilers, such as Babcock and Wilcox Co .
The EPA is expected to finalize a similar rule limiting
mercury and other toxic emissions from power plants by Dec.
16.
Separately, the public comment period on an EPA rule to
slash smog-forming and benzene emissions from natural gas and
oil fracking operations ended on Wednesday. Environmental
groups said some 156,000 private citizens filed comments with
the EPA over the rule, which the EPA delayed by about a month
to get more comments. The EPA is under court order to finalize
that rule by April 3, 2012.