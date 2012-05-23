WASHINGTON May 23 BP PLc has agreed to
install more than $400 million in pollution controls at its
Whiting, Indiana, oil refinery and pay an $8 million fine, the
Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday.
The EPA, confirming an earlier report from Reuters about the
settlement, said BP had not lived up to its obligations under an
earlier settlement agreement and had committed new violations of
the Clean Air Act at the plant. The refinery is within a year of
finishing a $4 billion extension that will allow it to run crude
from Canada's tar sands.