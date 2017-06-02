(Adds details from memo, background)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, June 1 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency plans to offer some employees a buyout program
to reduce staff, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters,
as President Donald Trump proposes slashing the agency's budget
and workforce to reduce regulation.
The memo sent by acting Deputy Administrator Mike Flynn on
Thursday said the agency wants to complete the buyout program by
September. It did not give a dollar figure for the buyouts or
say how many employees it hoped would take the offer.
The memo was sent to all employees at the same time EPA
Administrator Scott Pruitt joined Trump at the White House to
announce that the United States would withdraw from the Paris
climate agreement.
"Early outs and buy outs ... can help us realign our
workforce to meet changing mission requirements and move toward
new models of work," the memo said. "The authority encourages
voluntary separations and helps the Agency complete workforce
restructuring with minimal disruption to the workforce."
The EPA would see the biggest cuts of any federal agency in
Trump's 2018 budget proposal, with a 31 percent reduction in
budget and the elimination of over 3,200 employees. The EPA
employs about 15,000 people.
In the memo, Flynn said the White House Office of Management
and Budget must still approve the buyout plan. The EPA and other
federal agencies have offered buyouts to employees from time to
time in the past.
Details on the selection criteria for employees in the pool
were still being worked out, the memo said.
Career staff at the EPA have been on edge since Trump took
office, as the president vowed to undo major EPA air and water
regulations in his first 100 days.
Pruitt, who was an instrumental voice in convincing Trump to
withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, doubts
that human beings drive climate change and believes the agency
should pare back regulations on the energy industry.
The agency has also removed references to climate change and
links to key EPA climate change reports from its website.
