WASHINGTON, April 1 The Environmental Protection
Agency's rule to cut greenhouse gas emissions from existing U.S.
power plants has arrived at the White House for review, Office
of Management and Budget records showed on Tuesday, moving the
plan closer to a public unveiling.
The plan, the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's
climate change strategy, would set emission standards for the
nation's more than 1,000 power plants, most of which burn coal.
"Greenhouse gases pose a threat to the public health and
welfare," the EPA said in a summary of its rule. "Electric
generating units are one of the largest sources of greenhouse
gas emissions."
Republicans and coal industry advocates have criticized the
rule, warning that it would raise energy costs, cripple the coal
sector and place an unreasonable burden on power plants. Legal
challenges to the regulation are expected.
Environmentalists view the rule as necessary to address
climate change. Power plants account for roughly one-third of
U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
After failing to get comprehensive climate change
legislation passed by Congress in his first term, Obama has
turned to his environmental agency to use its authority under
the Clean Air Act to limit pollution.
Last year, Obama ordered the EPA to issue a draft rule for
existing power plants by June and to complete it within a year.
The administration has said states can meet the national
emission standards imposed by the rule through their own
specific plans.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe. Editing by Ros Krasny and Andre
Grenon)