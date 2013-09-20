WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday announced carbon pollution standards that will apply to new power plants built in the United States.

Under the proposal, new large natural gas-fired turbines would need to meet a limit of 1,000 pounds of carbon dioxide per megawatt hour, while new small natural gas-fired turbines would need to meet a limit of 1,100 pounds of CO2 per megawatt hour.

New coal-fired units would need to meet a limit of 1,100 pounds of CO2 per megawatt hour but would be given "operational flexibility" to achieve those levels, the agency said. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, writing by Ros Krasny; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)