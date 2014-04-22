By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, April 22 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency on Tuesday slashed its target for 2013 use of
cellulosic biofuel to less than a million gallons, after the
industry failed to meet goals for production of the fuel last
year.
The agency lowered the mandate to 810,185 gallons in a new
rule, well below the 6 million gallons it had required in the
plan it finalized last August.
Oil groups challenged the previous plan after one of the two
companies slated to make cellulosic biofuel in 2013 dramatically
reduced its production estimates after the final rule was
issued. Cellulosic biofuel is made from grasses, trees and crop
waste.
In January, the EPA agreed to reconsider the mandate, which
would have required oil refiners to buy millions of dollars
worth of credits if cellulosic fuels were not available to be
blended into gasoline or diesel.
The agency's newest target will serve as the final rule for
2013 regarding cellulosic fuel, unless the agency receives
"relevant" adverse comment.
When Congress passed the Renewable Fuel Standard in 2005
with the goal of reducing U.S. reliance on oil, it expected
cellulosic fuels would make up a significant portion of its
mandated use of 36 billion gallons of biofuel by 2022.
But development of the innovative fuel sources has lagged
and refiners successfully argued in court that they should not
be responsible for using fuel that was not commercially
available.
Every year refiners have to prove they have used a certain
amount of advanced biofuels or have bought credits representing
use of the fuel by others in an open market. If they do neither
they are subject to fines.
A U.S. federal court ruled in 2013 that the department could
not inflate the target for cellulosic fuel use to help spur
development of the fuel. Instead, the court said the agency
should set its target based on realistic production assessments.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)