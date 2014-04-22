(Adds comment from American Petroleum Institute)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, April 22 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency slashed its target for 2013 use of cellulosic
biofuel to less than a million gallons on Tuesday after the
industry failed to meet goals for production of the fuel last
year.
The agency lowered the mandate to 810,185 gallons in a new
rule, well below the 6 million gallons it had required in the
plan it finalized last August.
Oil groups challenged the previous plan after one of the two
companies slated to make cellulosic biofuel in 2013 dramatically
reduced its production estimates after the final rule was
issued. Cellulosic biofuel is made from grasses, trees and crop
waste.
In January, the EPA agreed to reconsider the mandate, which
would have required oil refiners to buy millions of dollars
worth of credits if cellulosic fuels were not available to be
blended into gasoline or diesel.
The agency's newest target will serve as the final rule for
2013 regarding cellulosic fuel, unless the agency receives
"relevant" adverse comment.
The American Petroleum Institute, which was one of the
groups that challenged the 2013 target, said the EPA must change
the way it sets its biofuel requirements.
"EPA should base its cellulosic mandates on actual
production rather than projections that - year after year - have
fallen far short of reality," API Downstream Group Director Bob
Greco said in statement.
The group said the EPA should also reconsider an
"unrealistic" draft proposal that would require use of 17
million gallons of cellulosic biofuel for 2014.
The final 2014 volume requirements are due out in June.
When Congress passed the Renewable Fuel Standard in 2005
with the goal of reducing U.S. reliance on oil, it expected
cellulosic fuels would make up a significant portion of its
mandated use of 36 billion gallons of biofuel by 2022.
But development of the innovative fuel source has lagged and
refiners successfully argued in court that they should not be
responsible for using fuel that was not commercially available.
Every year refiners have to prove they have used a certain
amount of advanced biofuels or have bought credits representing
use of the fuel by others in an open market. If they do neither
they are subject to fines.
A U.S. federal court ruled in 2013 that the EPA could not
inflate the target for cellulosic fuel use to help spur
development of the fuel. Instead, the court said the agency
should set its target based on realistic production assessments.
