* EPA used uncertain science in emissions finding-opponents
* Arguments on "tailoring" rule due Wednesday
By Emily Stephenson
Feb 28 Heavy industry groups and states
argued in a federal court on Tuesday that U.S. environmental
regulators had used faulty science in determining that
greenhouse gas emissions endangered human health in the latest
attempt to dismantle the Obama administration's rules on the
emissions.
During the first of two days of arguments on a case that
seeks to overturn Environmental Protection Agency regulations,
Harry MacDougald, a lawyer for the petitioners, said uncertain
evidence was used to reach "90 percent" certainty that human
emissions are responsible for harmful climate change.
The three judges hearing the case appeared to resist
deciding on whether the EPA's science was sufficient, with U.S.
Circuit Judge David Tatel pointing out the agency had found the
science certain enough.
"To win here, you have to make an argument that EPA's
decision is actually arbitrary and capricious," Tatel said.
The coalition of power plants, business groups and 37 states
also said a rule limiting carbon emissions from vehicles led to
improper rules for power plants and other stationary sources.
The case stems from a 2007 Supreme Court ruling that
greenhouse gases should be regulated under the U.S. Clean Air
Act if the EPA determined them to be harmful to public health.
The agency found in 2009 that greenhouse gas emissions
endangered the public. Environmental groups support the
regulations since Congress failed to pass legislation to cap
emissions.
Auto manufacturers, who already faced emissions standards in
a handful of states including California, also support the
national standards written by the EPA.
The EPA has said it relied on a variety of scientific
reports to make the endangerment finding, including studies from
a range of U.S. agencies.
COALITION: EPA OVERSTEPPED ITS POWER
Tuesday's arguments largely previewed the case the coalition
will make on Wednesday that the EPA overstepped its power by
applying the Clean Air Act only to the largest stationary
sources of greenhouse gases such as power plants and big
manufacturers, in a so-called "tailoring" rule.
"The core concern of these plaintiffs is about stationary
sources and the tailoring rule," said Howard Fox, an attorney
with Earthjustice, which supports the EPA's rules.
Analysts expect the big showdown to come on Wednesday, when
the court will hear arguments on the tailoring rule. The rule
was adopted so that small stationary polluters, such as schools,
did not have to obtain permits for greenhouse gas emissions.
It was also aimed at reducing burdens on state and local
government permitting agencies.
Critics argue that exempting some facilities from the rules
represents a regulatory attempt to rewrite the Clean Air Act,
which would have applied the emissions rules to those polluters.
Petitioners argued on Tuesday that the EPA should have
anticipated the tailoring rule during the endangerment phase and
taken into consideration the regulatory headache it would face
when it had to apply emissions standards to non-vehicle sources.
The petitioners also argued that the tailpipe rule should
have been delayed or rewritten to avoid having to tailor the
rules for stationary polluters.
Peter Glaser, who argued on behalf of the petitioners, said
the EPA ignored comments about stationary pollution sources
while it was drafting the tailpipe rule, but said it was too
late when petitioners tried to comment on the later rules.
"The analysis at the tailoring rule stage was limited by the
fact that they had not considered this in the motor vehicle
rule," he said during oral arguments.
EPA lawyers countered that the rulemaking process is
established by law and that they were right not to look at
stationary sources of pollution while writing the vehicle rules.