By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, June 20 The Obama administration on
Thursday dropped plans to further investigate preliminary
federal findings that linked contamination of a Wyoming aquifer
to natural gas drilling, following industry backlash that called
the study into question.
The draft report released by the Environmental Protection
Agency in late 2011 sent shockwaves through the oil and gas
sector, by finding that hydraulic fracturing fluids used in
shale gas drilling had likely contaminated groundwater in
Pavillion, Wyoming.
Those findings contradicted industry arguments that
hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, has never played a role in
water contamination and bolstered environmentalists who say the
drilling practice is a danger to public health.
Critics of the report, including Wyoming officials, raised
concerns about whether EPA properly constructed the wells it
used to draw its conclusions.
After numerous delays, the EPA said Thursday it would not
finalize the report or seek a peer review of its findings,
instead saying it would allow Wyoming to take over the
investigation.
"We believe that EPA's focus going forward should be on
using our resources to support Wyoming's efforts, which will
build on EPA's monitoring results," EPA Acting Administrator Bob
Perciasepe said in a statement.
Wyoming plans to release a final report on the Pavillion
matter by Sept. 30, 2014.
The U.S. shale gas boom, spurred by innovations in hydraulic
fracturing, has unlocked massive gas reserves, but it has
sparked protests from green groups who complain that the rapidly
expanding gas production pollutes air and water.
EPA's draft report raised industry fears that the
administration could be moving toward seeking tighter federal
regulations of fracking, which supporters say has been done
safely for decades.
Fracking involves the injections of millions of gallons of
water underground at high pressure along with chemicals and sand
to extract fuel. Fracking is mostly exempt from federal
regulation under the Safe Drinking Water Act.
Natural gas supporters were triumphant after the EPA's
decision.
"The EPA has been on a witch hunt to shut down hydraulic
fracturing, but yet again the evidence has determined it is
safe," Senator David Vitter, the top Republican on the Senate
Environment and Public Works committee, said in a statement.
Despite the criticism, EPA said it stands by its work and
its data in the Pavillion case.
The agency is currently conducting a separate nationwide
study examining the effects of fracking on drinking water. That
draft report is due out in late 2014.
