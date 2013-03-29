* New rules set up clash with oil industry, Republicans
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Barack Obama
pitched the first major environmental effort of his second term
on Friday in a bid to slash smog-forming emissions from gasoline
that have been linked to lung and heart ailments, setting up a
fight with Republicans and the oil industry.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed the
so-called Tier 3 rules that would require refiners to cut the
sulfur content of gasoline to 10 parts per million (ppm) by 2017
from the current standard of 30 ppm.
Reducing sulfur in fuel helps car engines burn cleaner and
reduces emissions of tiny particles, volatile organic compounds,
and nitrogen oxides that can cause lung and heart illnesses.
Oil industry groups and several Republican lawmakers blasted
the rules and said they would drive up refiners' costs and
provide little environmental benefit.
"Consumers care about the price of fuel, and our government
should not be adding unnecessary regulations that raise
manufacturing costs, especially when there are no proven
environmental benefits," said Bob Greco, head of the American
Petroleum Institute (API), the main oil industry group's lobby.
The auto industry, which will have to take steps to meet the
new regulations, backed them.
The Auto Alliance, a group of 12 manufacturers, has said
cutting sulfur content in gasoline has benefits including
improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions of greenhouse
gases linked to global warming.
Health advocacy and environmental groups also praised the
move. The proposal will harmonize federal regulations with those
in California, the strictest rules in the states, allowing
automakers to sell the same cars in all 50 states.
The proposal, which is subject to public comment and
hearings before being finalized, comes as Obama attempts to win
Senate approval for his nominee to head the EPA, Gina McCarthy.
Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri is trying to block
her nomination until the agency moves forward with a project to
repair a levee on the Mississippi River.
COST FIGHT
API contends the proposed rules could increase refinery
operating costs by up to 9 cents per gallon, while the EPA says
it will cost less than a penny.
Industry analysts attempted to parse the 938-page proposal
and balance assertions from the EPA that the compliance costs
would be modest with oil refiners' claims that they would be on
the hook for costly fixes.
"It is a political argument," said Kevin Book, a managing
director at Clearview Energy Partners. He said the differing
cost estimates stem from the different kinds of equipment needed
to remove the sulfur.
John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC, said sulfur is
one of the most difficult elements to remove from crude oil.
"This will impact gasoline prices episodically," he said.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Air
Force One the detailed analysis by the EPA refutes the
industry's cost claims.
He said it is believed the impact on prices "is pretty
small, the impact on the industry is limited, but the health
benefits that would be enjoyed if a rule like this were put in
place are significant."
Health groups say the rules will cut billions in doctors'
bills. A study released by Navigant Consulting last year said
the rules could cut healthcare costs for lung and heart diseases
by $5 billion to $6 billion a year by 2020 and by double that
amount by 2030.
The EPA estimates total health savings from the proposed
rules would be between $8 billion and $23 billion annually by
2030. It estimates some 2,400 premature deaths would be
prevented by 2030.
Republican lawmakers have tried to stop the push.
Representative Ed Whitfield of Kentucky, the chairman of the
House Energy and Power subcommittee, introduced a bill last year
to stop the EPA from issuing the Tier 3 measures.
