By P.J. Huffstutter
| CHICAGO, Sept 16
CHICAGO, Sept 16 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency on Friday said its current position on
glyphosate, the key ingredient in Monsanto Co's Roundup
herbicide, is that the chemical is not likely carcinogenic to
humans.
The agency's "proposed" position on the controversial
chemical was outlined in a 227-page paper it published on the
regulations.gov website, which the EPA manages.
After reviewing the available data, the paper states, "The
strongest support is for 'not likely to be carcinogenic to
humans' at doses relevant to human health risk assessment."
EPA officials could not immediately be reached for comment
on Friday.
The paper was among 86 documents, which included dozens of
research studies about glyphosate. All the material is to be
reviewed next month by an advisory group of scientists known as
the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act
Scientific Advisory Panel.
The panel is tasked with reviewing scientific issues related
to the agency's ongoing evaluation of whether the herbicide does
- or does not - have the potential of causing cancer in humans.
It will also comment on the agency's review and evaluation
process in how it reached its conclusions.
This meeting is the latest step in what has been a
decades-long process by the federal agency to assess human and
animal health risks, as well as ecological risks, of glyphosate.
The chemical has long been the subject of controversy over
whether it causes cancer.
Last year, the World Health Organization's cancer arm, the
International Agency for Research on Cancer, classified
glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans."
Other government authorities have issued a variety of
opinions. The European Food Safety Authority last November said
glyphosate was "unlikely to pose a carcinogenic hazard to
humans."
The EPA also republished a paper from the agency's cancer
assessment review committee, which found that glyphosate was
"not likely carcinogenic" to humans. In May, the agency
published the CARC paper online, but then removed it and other
related documents, saying it had inadvertently published the
document prior to finishing its review of the controversial
chemical.
The EPA said on Friday that it expects to publish its final
assessment of glyphosate in the spring of 2017. Previously, the
agency had said the review could be done by the end of this
year.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Dan Grebler)