By Valerie Volcovici
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 17
Ten states have
threatened to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,
which missed an April 13 deadline to finalize rules on new power
plant emissions, unless it issues guidelines promptly.
New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman issued a
statement on Wednesday criticizing the agency for failing to
complete its New Source Performance Standards to curb greenhouse
gas emissions from new power plants despite President Barack
Obama's pledge to combat climate change.
"Today's notice makes clear that if the EPA does not
promptly issue these rules, we will take legal action to hold
the agency to its commitment," he wrote in a letter to the
agency.
The attorneys general of nine other states, the District of
Columbia and New York City joined Schneiderman in his threat to
sue and gave the EPA 60 days to respond.
The EPA failed to meet an April 13 deadline to finalize the
rule, which would have required any new power plant being built
to emit no more than 1,000 lbs of carbon dioxide per megawatt
hour, the rate of an efficient natural gas plant.
Most analysts said the standard would effectively rule out
the construction of new coal power plants unless they installed
carbon capture and storage technology, which has not yet been
developed on a commercial scale.
Some lawmakers from coal-reliant states, such as West
Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, asked the Obama administration
last month to issue separate carbon standards for new coal-fired
plants and natural gas plants to enable coal plants to continue
to be built.
The EPA offered no comment about when the rules would be
finalized but said the agency was still wading through over 2.7
million comments on the rule.
States have used the threat of legal action to force EPA to
issue overdue rules in the past.
Last year, Schneiderman led a seven-state effort to force
the EPA to issue rules to address methane emissions from natural
gas and oil production.
Schneiderman said in his letter Wednesday that the states
were willing to consider other alternatives to avoid legal
action.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici)