May 19 U.S. environmental regulators set standards on Monday for large power plants and factories to modify their cooling water systems to reduce the harmful impact on marine and river life.

The Environmental Protection Agency said it has initiated a process under the Clean Water Act, which will be implemented through National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits and developed through site-specific analysis, ensuring the most appropriate technology is used.

Existing facilities that draw at least 25 percent of their water from an adjacent water body exclusively for cooling purposes and have a design intake flow of greater than 2 million gallons per day are required to reduce fish impingement.

This rule covers roughly 521 factories and 544 power plants, and the technologies required are in use at more than 40 percent of facilities, the EPA said in a statement.

Under this regulation, facilities that withdraw at least 125 million gallons per day are required to conduct studies and gather public input to help the permitting authority determine the most suitable technology required for the specific site to mitigate threat to marine life.

New units at an existing facility, built to increase its generating capacity, will have to be appropriately designed to reduce the water intake flow by the new unit.

"EPA is making it clear that if you have cooling water intakes you have to look at the impact on aquatic life in local waterways and take steps to minimize that impact," Nancy Stoner, acting assistant administrator for water at EPA, said in the statement.

