Iran to hold tender for Azadegan field "within days"- NIOC chief
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he aims to reduce regulatory uncertainty for industry and will put out an announcement on fuel efficiency standards "very soon," saying a review of the standards was pushed through too quickly.
In an interview with CNBC, Pruitt also said he did not agree that carbon dioxide was the primary contributor to global warming and that the landmark Paris climate accords were a "bad deal" and should have gone through Congress as a treaty. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh)
WASHINGTON, May 27 U.S. President Donald Trump has told "confidants," including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark international agreement on climate change, Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.