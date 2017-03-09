WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he aims to reduce regulatory uncertainty for industry and will put out an announcement on fuel efficiency standards "very soon," saying a review of the standards was pushed through too quickly.

In an interview with CNBC, Pruitt also said he did not agree that carbon dioxide was the primary contributor to global warming and that the landmark Paris climate accords were a "bad deal" and should have gone through Congress as a treaty. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh)