WASHINGTON Oct 1 The Obama administration on
Thursday will issue new limits on ground-level ozone, the main
component of smog, as officials try to promote human health
without unduly burdening industry with costly regulations,
sources familiar with the plan said.
Advocates expect the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
to set the new national ozone standard at a level between 65 and
70 parts per billion (ppb), tightening the current level of 75
ppb set under former President George W. Bush in 2008.
Officials are likely to publicly announce the ozone
threshold and explain their thinking by mid-afternoon, two
sources briefed on the plans said.
As they deliberated the new plan's impact, officials had to
contemplate billion-dollar costs to industry as well as the
effect on thousands of peoples' health.
A 65 ppb cap would cost industry about $11 billion more to
implement than a 70 ppb limit but prevent three times as many
childhood asthma attacks, according to EPA estimates.
The 65 ppb threshold would prevent 960,000 childhood asthma
attacks compared to 320,000 incidents at the 70 ppb level, the
EPA predicts, while industry would face costs of $3.9 billion if
the pollution limit were at the high end.
Under the proposal, U.S. states would likely have several
years to work with power plants, factories and refineries to
limit pollutants like nitrogen oxide and volatile organic
compounds - the components of health-damaging smog.
The final rule comes after months of intense lobbying from
industry groups, who warned that a stringent ozone rule would
harm the economy even more than a sweeping plan to limit carbon
emissions from power plants. The power plant rule is at the
center of President Barack Obama's climate change strategy.
