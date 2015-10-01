(Adds Boxer, McCarthy comments)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The Obama administration on
Thursday trimmed the amount of ozone allowed in the air, issuing
a regulation to fight smog that will prevent hundreds of
thousands of asthma attacks but cost businesses and utilities
billions of dollars.
The Environmental Protection Agency set a new standard of 70
parts per billion (ppb) for the amount of ground-level ozone
allowed, from the current level of 75 ppb set under former
President George W. Bush in 2008.
Ground-level ozone is a main component of smog. The cut will
prevent 320,000 childhood asthma attacks a year, the EPA says.
But the new limit, envisioned under the Clean Air Act, is
the least restrictive that the agency had been considering, and
health experts complained it does not go far enough.
EPA head Gina McCarthy said she had tried to be guided by
science in an effort to protect Americans' health.
"I did the best with what I have," she told reporters.
It was President Barack Obama's second major initiative in
less than two months to protect the environment, after the White
House announced a sweeping plan in August to reduce carbon
emissions from power plants.
Industry will face costs of $3.9 billion under Thursday's
rules, the agency has estimated.
Business groups say stringent ozone rules will harm the
economy by forcing manufacturers and utilities to buy expensive
new "scrubbers" and other technology to make sure their plants
reduce emissions of toxins.
States will have years to work with power plants, factories
and refineries to limit pollutants like nitrogen oxide and
volatile organic compounds, components of smog.
The American Chemistry Council, a Washington-based lobbying
group, predicted that the rule will increase business
uncertainty.
"Today's action puts $10 billion in chemical industry
investment at risk," it said in a statement. We are very
concerned that some projects - new facilities, plant expansions
and factory restarts - will remain in limbo until EPA explains
how to obtain a permit under the new standards."
The EPA says the new standards will cut lung ailments and
other respiratory illnesses, as well as cardiovascular problems.
LONG CLEAN AIR FIGHT
Obama has long struggled to set tighter smog pollution
standards in the face of opposition both from Republicans and
businesses, as well as some Democrats and labor unions worried
about the impact on jobs.
In 2011, he withdrew a plan to cut smog, citing a U.S.
economy that was recovering too slowly from recession.
The EPA had been considering a new range of 65 to 70 ppb
before settling on the high number announced on Thursday. The
lower cap would have cost industry about $11 billion more than a
70-ppb limit but also prevent 960,000 childhood asthma attacks a
year, according to the agency.
The American Academy of Pediatrics called for a limit of 60
ppb to protect the health of children, especially those who
suffer from asthma.
Cleaning the air that America breathes has been a long
fight.
Washington's power to control air pollution rests in the
Clean Air Act of 1963, which has been expanded over the decades
to curtail health-damaging emissions from tailpipes and
smokestacks and even limit invisible greenhouse gases blamed for
climate change.
The legislation has been an effective tool for curtailing
ground-level ozone, with those levels declining 18 percent
between 2000 and 2013.
Driving air pollution levels even lower could be more costly
and difficult, particularly in areas where forest fires cause
spikes in ozone.
Senator Barbara Boxer, a California Democrat, called for
stricter regulations.
"Today's action is a step in the right direction, but I
believe following the science is important and I am disappointed
that a more protective standard was not set," she said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, Timothy Gardner and Patrick
Rucker; Editing by Alistair Bell and Jonathan Oatis)