WASHINGTON, June 14 The U.S. government plans on
Friday to announce a proposal to strengthen standards for
regulating air pollution from soot that could offer health
benefits over time but require some industries to make new
anti-pollution investments, The Washington Post reported.
The Environmental Protection Agency will propose to tighten
annual exposure to fine-particle soot to between 12 and 13
micrograms per cubic metre of air from 15 micrograms, according
to people briefed on the plan, the report said.
Industry officials and environmentalists said the proposal
to be finalized by the end of the year would have implications
for both the U.S. economy and public health, the Post said.
The EPA was under a court order to deliver a plan by this
week for improving air quality standards for soot in response to
a lawsuit by health and environmental groups.
Soot can come from burning wood, car exhaust and industrial
sources and can cause respiratory and heart ailments, experts
say.
(Reporting By John Crawley; Editing by Peter Cooney)