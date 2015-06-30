(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 30 In a rare defeat for the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered
it on Monday to reconsider whether the EPA's regulations on
mercury and other toxic emissions from power plants are
appropriate and necessary.
While the EPA considered the costs and benefits of various
regulatory options later in the rule-writing process, the court
faulted it for not considering compliance costs at the beginning
to determine whether regulation was appropriate in the first
place.
The ruling is unusual because so far the federal courts,
including the high court, have been deferential to the EPA's
attempts to write ambitious rules to curb pollution from power
plants.
While the courts have become increasingly aggressive in
invalidating regulations issued by other federal agencies, the
EPA's air pollution regulations have mostly survived judicial
scrutiny.
Starting with "Massachusetts versus EPA" in 2007, the
Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld the EPA's authority to issue
wide-ranging regulations to curb air pollution and combat
climate change, and lower courts have fallen into line.
The mercury and air toxics standards (MATS) which the
Supreme Court faulted on Monday had previously been upheld by
the Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit, a famously conservative and pro-business court.
Business groups and state governments have repeatedly
challenged EPA regulations on cost and other grounds, so far
mostly without success.
But the Supreme Court's decision to reject the EPA
rulemaking on MATS suggests this deference has limits and judges
will challenge the agency where compliance costs are very high
in comparison with the claimed benefits of air pollution rules.
COSTS AND BENEFITS
Business groups and conservative politicians complain the
EPA's wide-ranging rules on air pollution and greenhouse gases
have transformed it from a narrowly focused pollution-control
agency into a super-regulator with almost unlimited power to
reshape the U.S. energy industry and economy.
Between October 2003 and September 2013, the EPA issued 34
"major rules" with estimated annual benefits of up to $900
billion and estimated costs up to $60 billion, according to the
Office of Management and Budget ("Draft Report to Congress on
the Benefits and Costs of Federal Regulations", 2014).
EPA rules accounted for almost 90 percent of all benefits
claimed for major federal rules over 2003-2013 and more than 60
percent of the total compliance costs, according to the White
House.
By any measure, the EPA is the most economically significant
regulator in the country, which helps explain why its rules have
become a lightning rod for business criticism.
New rules on power plant emissions of greenhouse gases and
MATS issued since the 2014 White House report have added
considerably to the cost and benefit totals claimed by EPA
rules.
But the agency was also one of the earliest and most
enthusiastic adopters of a quantitative approach to identifying
the costs and benefits of pollution rules.
Cost-benefit analysis is popular with business groups,
conservative lawyers and parts of the judiciary, which is
probably one reason why the EPA's rules have survived so many
challenges.
The EPA's formal and quantitative approach has often been
held up as a model for other agencies when their own regulations
have been struck down by the courts. But in this case, the
cost-benefit analysis got the agency into trouble.
RULE-WRITING
In theory, the court's decision turned on the question of
when the agency should have considered costs as a factor in its
rulemaking.
The EPA declined to consider costs explicitly when making
its initial decision whether to regulate mercury and air toxics
emissions from power plants, though it did consider them at
later stages in the rule-writing process when deciding what
standards to prescribe.
The majority on the court held, however, that the EPA should
have considered costs at the outset before deciding to regulate.
For the minority, the EPA was entitled to take a more
structured approach in which costs were considered later in the
rule-writing process as they became clearer ("Michigan versus
Environmental Protection Agency", 2015).
But the real concern for the majority seems to have been
disparity between the estimated costs of the rule and its direct
benefits.
The EPA's own impact analysis, to which the majority opinion
repeatedly refers, estimated compliance costs would be $9.6
billion per year.
Set against this, the direct health benefits from reduced
mercury emissions in children eating recreationally caught fish
were estimated at just $4-6 million per year ("Regulatory Impact
Analysis for the Final Mercury and Air Toxics Standards", 2011).
Other direct benefits from the reduction in mercury
emissions were not quantifiable. But the EPA claimed to have
identified "co-benefits" from reducing particulate emissions and
sulphur dioxide amounting to $37-90 billion per year which it
included in the impact analysis.
This led the EPA to claim that "the benefits outweigh costs
by between 3 to 1 or 9 to 1 depending on the benefit estimate
and discount rate used".
But Justice Antonin Scalia, writing for the court majority,
focused only on the direct benefits and observed "the costs to
power plants were thus between 1,600 and 2,400 times as great as
the quantifiable benefits."
Scalia's opinion, which was joined by Chief Justice John
Roberts as well as the reliably conservative Justices Clarence
Thomas and Samuel Alito and the court's swing voter Justice
Anthony Kennedy, repeatedly comes back to this disparity.
"One would not say that it is rational, never mind
appropriate, to impose billions of dollars in economic costs in
return for a few dollars in health or environmental benefits,"
Scalia complained. "No regulation is appropriate if it does
significantly more harm than good."
Scalia accepted there might be ancillary benefits but took
issue with the agency's approach to incorporating cost
considerations into its rule-writing.
For the majority, at least, there seems to have been a sense
of unease that the agency ignored costs when deciding to
regulate, and then considered them later, employing an ad hoc
approach to justify an outcome on which it had already settled.
It was an exercise of decision first, evidence later.
JUSTICE KENNEDY
Justice Kennedy has proved to be the court's swing vote on
environmental regulation. Kennedy is normally a reliably
conservative pro-business vote on the court but has been
sympathetic to environmental concerns and delivered the crucial
fifth vote on the celebrated "Massachusetts versus EPA", which
established the agency's authority to regulate greenhouse
emissions as a pollutant.
On this occasion, though, he tacked back to provide Scalia,
Thomas, Roberts and Alito with the crucial fifth vote to
overrule the EPA, in an opinion that was sharply critical of the
agency.
In formal terms, the decision is a narrow setback: the court
simply ordered the agency to redo its homework.
The agency was instructed to "consider cost - including,
most importantly, cost of compliance - before deciding whether
regulation is appropriate and necessary". It need not conduct a
formal cost-benefit analysis but its decision must be
"reasonable".
However, the broader criticism of the agency's approach, and
Kennedy's willingness to join it, may also indicate the agency's
rulemaking power has reached a high-water mark and its
regulations will be subject to stricter scrutiny in future,
particularly over how it accounts for and balances the benefits
to the public with the costs to business.
The court has normally adopted a deferential approach to
agency rule-writing under a standard dating to 1984 and known as
"Chevron versus Natural Resources Defense Council".
There are some signs, however, the majority may be starting
to nibble away at the Chevron standard and take a stricter line
in scrutinising agency decisions.
At the very least, the Supreme Court has fired a warning
shot across the EPA's bow and instructed it to be more careful
and sensitive to compliance costs in future.
