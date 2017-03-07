WASHINGTON, March 7 A group of 12 U.S. senators, including Democratic leader Charles Schumer, on Tuesday urged the Trump administration not to reopen the 2022 through 2025 vehicle fuel efficiency rules.

The push follows a similar call by major environmental groups on Friday. After a push by major automakers including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is expected to announce as early as this week that the Trump administration plans to reopen a review of the fuel efficiency rules that could result in a reduction in requirements for automakers. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)