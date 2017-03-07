WASHINGTON, March 7 A group of 12 U.S. senators,
including Democratic leader Charles Schumer, on Tuesday urged
the Trump administration not to reopen the 2022 through 2025
vehicle fuel efficiency rules.
The push follows a similar call by major environmental
groups on Friday. After a push by major automakers including
General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor
Corp, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is expected to
announce as early as this week that the Trump administration
plans to reopen a review of the fuel efficiency rules that could
result in a reduction in requirements for automakers.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)