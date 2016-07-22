(Adds comments from securities lawyer)
July 22 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Friday approved listing standards for some
exchange-traded funds, paving the way for issuers to bring funds
to the market in weeks instead of months.
Many actively managed funds will now be able to list new ETF
products without a separate filing with the SEC, effective
immediately, the New York Stock Exchange said in a statement.
Bats Global Markets Inc, which emerged as one of
the fastest-growing trading venues for ETFs last year, and the
NYSE received the approvals on Friday. (bit.ly/2ajnVGj)
NYSE is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
"This is a big deal for the industry," said Jeremy
Senderowicz, a securities lawyer and partner at Dechert LLP in
New York, adding that the standards will reduce the uncertainty
that prevented companies from offering new ETFs.
"It doesn't expand the universe of products which can be
offered, but it introduces reliability and speed into the
process of getting to market."
ETFs issue shares in large blocks called "creation units"
that investors then split up and sell in the secondary market.
The funds generally redeem those units by giving investors
the securities in the portfolios instead of cash.
When a firm wants to launch a new kind of exchange-traded
fund, it has to apply for "exemptive relief" from the SEC. The
agency typically takes months to approve new ETF applications.
The SEC has heightened scrutiny of ETFs after an irregular
volatility seen on Aug. 24, when some ETFs and stocks sank 30
percent or more from the previous day's closing level. Trading
in 327 ETFs was halted.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Trevor
Hunnicutt in New York, Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)