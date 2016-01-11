WASHINGTON Jan 11 The top U.S. securities
regulator will dig into the workings of exchange-traded funds
this year, it said on Monday, focusing on the increasingly
popular funds' sales strategies, trading practices and
disclosures.
In a memo outlining its examination priorities for 2016, the
Securities and Exchange Commission said it will look into
"excessive portfolio concentration, primary and secondary market
trading risks, adequacy of risk disclosure, and suitability,
particularly in niche or leveraged/inverse ETFs."
It will also examine the funds, which typically track a
stock or bond index and are traded like stocks, for compliance
with securities laws, along with their unit creation and
redemption.
ETFs issue shares in large blocks called "creation units"
that investors then split up and sell in the secondary market.
The funds generally redeem those units by giving investors the
securities in the portfolios instead of cash.
The funds are already feeling some regulatory heat after the
SEC last month proposed requiring them to hold cash reserves for
covering potential future losses on derivatives.
At the end of 2015, stock ETFs had $1.75 trillion in assets,
more than twice their assets of $838 billion at the end of 2010
five years earlier, Lipper data shows.
The SEC said its Office of Compliance Inspections and
Examinations is also giving more scrutiny to advisers of public
pensions. It will delve into possible pay-to-play, which
involves making political donations in exchange for financial
business, as well as "undisclosed gifts and entertainment."
At the same time it added liquidity controls, product
promotion and variable annuities to its examination priorities.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrea Ricci)