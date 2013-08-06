WASHINGTON Aug 6 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is set to release the final targets for the nation's biofuel use in 2013 as soon as Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Oil refiners and biofuel producers have been anxiously waiting for the release of the final targets, as they battle over the future of the renewable fuel mandate. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)