By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON Aug 13 A major U.S. oil and gas
trade group asked the Obama administration on Tuesday to ease
the federal biofuel mandate for 2014, citing the potential for
serious economic harm if ethanol targets exceed 10 percent of
gasoline demand.
The American Petroleum Institute's waiver request calls on
the Environmental Protection Agency to lower overall ethanol
targets next year to prevent a collision with the so-called
blend wall.
"The (Renewable Fuel Standard) is broken beyond repair, and
we are calling on the EPA to use its waiver authority to provide
a stopgap measure for this unworkable mandate," API downstream
group director Bob Greco said in a statement.
This is the first official waiver request that API has
submitted on behalf of refiners, who must comply with the
mandate.
Prior petitions from states and other groups to lower the
biofuel mandate have been rejected, but the EPA has signaled it
plans to modify the 2014 targets.
The API and other industry groups have urged Congress to
completely repeal the Renewable Fuel Standard, which requires
increasing amounts of biofuel to be blended into U.S. fuel
supplies, warning that the targets will lead to higher fuel
prices and possible shortages.
API launched a media campaign earlier this year aimed at
defeating the mandate.
Tim Cheung, energy analyst for ClearView Energy Partners,
said the EPA's pledge to address the blend wall next year does
not ensure that this waiver will succeed.
"EPA could eventually propose to lower targets for 2014, but
that does not mean it has to grant this particular waiver,"
Cheung said.
The biofuel mandate is set to rise to 18.15 billion gallons
in 2014, from the 16.55 billion this year. The EPA has said the
mandate puts the country on track in 2014 to hit the blend wall.
Stagnant U.S. gasoline demand has failed to keep up with the
rising biofuel targets laid out in the 2007 renewable fuel law,
meaning that to comply with the mandate next year refiners would
have to blend ethanol into gasoline at a higher level than 10
percent per gallon, which is currently the dominant blend in the
United States.
This dilemma is referred to as the blend wall.
While the EPA has approved blends of up to 15 percent
ethanol for use in newer vehicles, retail gas stations have been
reluctant to sell the higher blend, citing concerns that the 15
percent blend, or E15, could harm engines.
With infrastructure currently lacking to accommodate
widespread sale of E15, refiners have said they may be forced to
sell less gasoline or export more refined products to meet the
law's requirements.
The API said the need for a waiver is supported by a study
it commissioned by NERA Economic Consulting last year that found
RFS requirements could raise the cost of diesel 300 percent and
of gasoline 30 percent by 2015, causing substantial economic
damage.
Biofuel groups have blasted the move from API as another
attempt to stifle competition with petroleum fuels.
The National Biodiesel Board called the NERA study
"inaccurate propaganda," saying it was based on "wildly
exaggerated assumptions that have already been proven wrong as
biodiesel has met or exceeded RFS targets for three years."
The EPA pledged last week to adjust the 2014 mandate to
address the fuel crunch. After finalizing the 2013 targets more
than eight months after the legal deadline, the EPA has said it
plans to propose preliminary 2014 targets some time in
September.
"That's just not sufficient for us," Greco told Reuters. "We
need the certainty going forward."
Greco said the API hopes the waiver request will force the
agency to act without delay. Once the waiver request is
officially received, the EPA has about 90 days to respond.
The API filed the request in conjunction with the American
Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers trade group.
Refiners have been squeezed by the rising costs of biofuel
credits needed to comply with the mandate. Prices rose to almost
$1.50 in late July from a few cents in January before subsiding
to less than $1.00 last week.
Several states petitioned the agency to ease the mandate
last year in the wake of a historic drought that threatened the
corn crop, the raw material for much of the ethanol blended with
gasoline. The EPA rejected the petitions, saying they failed to
show the mandate would cause severe economic harm.
The EPA also denied a petition to waive the mandate from
Texas in 2008.
