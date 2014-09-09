By Ayesha Rascoe
| WASHINGTON, Sept 9
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The nascent U.S. cellulosic
ethanol industry has urged the White House to change course on
targets for biofuel use, warning in a letter to President Barack
Obama on Tuesday that current policy risks losing investments to
China and Brazil.
Federally set mandates for the use of fuels such as corn
ethanol and cellulosic ethanol, made from plant waste like
grasses and wood, must be based on the industry's ability to
produce the fuel, not on infrastructure restraints, executives
of several biofuel companies wrote.
The Environmental Protection Agency rocked the biofuels
industry last year with a draft plan slashing requirements for
blending renewable fuels into U.S. gasoline and diesel in 2014.
Companies including POET LLC, Abengoa Bioenergy and
Dupont told Obama that investments in innovative fuel
technology could be lost if EPA does not reconsider.
"If the proposed methodology is not fixed in the final rule
... the 2014 rule will have inadvertently done more than your
worst critics have to harm a low carbon industry you have always
championed," the executives said.
Following a backlash to the initial proposal, the companies
said they expect the administration to raise the targets from
the proposed rule to the final rule, sent to the White House for
review in August.
But an increase in targets will not be enough to support new
investment, the companies said, as long as the agency continues
to limit targets based on the number of fueling pumps available
to dispense higher blends of ethanol in gasoline - a variable
mostly controlled by big oil companies.
The Renewable Fuel Standard requires increasing amounts of
ethanol and biodiesel to be mixed into U.S. fuel supplies each
year until 2022.
The EPA said it lowered the targets for 2014 because the
nation had reached a point where the law would require ethanol
to be blended into gasoline at levels higher than the 10 percent
per-gallon mixture that dominates retail fuel stations.
But capping ethanol at 10 percent of the fuel supply will
not give oil companies any incentive to invest in new fueling
equipment, and the biofuel program will "cease to be effective,"
the companies said.
After years of falling far short of the targets set by
Congress, makers of cellulosic biofuels are starting to gain
some momentum.
While 2014 production will come nowhere near the 1.75
billion gallon target originally set by Congress, POET and Dutch
food and chemicals group DSM last week jointly opened a plant in
Iowa with an initial production target of 20 million gallons a
year using corn cobs, stalks and other crop waste as its
feedstock.
Quad County Corn Processors opened a plant this week that
should produce 2 million gallons cellulosic ethanol a year.
It is unclear how much cellulosic ethanol will be produced
in 2014. EPA's draft proposal set the target at 17 million
gallons.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe, editing by Ros Krasny and Gunna
Dickson)