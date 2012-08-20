* EPA to gather public comment for 30 days
* EPA must make decision on ethanol waivers by November
* Petitioners must show mandate causing severe economic harm
WASHINGTON, Aug 20 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency on Monday said it has begun weighing requests
to suspend the U.S. ethanol mandate, which requires refiners to
blend ethanol into gasoline, and is seeking public feedback.
The governors of North Carolina and Arkansas asked the
agency last week to temporarily waive the U.S. quota on ethanol
made from corn, because the worst drought in 50 years has driven
corn prices higher and hurt livestock producers who depend on
the grain for feed.
The EPA asked on Monday for public comment on the need for
an ethanol waiver. The 30-day comment period will begin once the
notice is published in the Federal Register.
"This notice is in keeping with EPA's commitment to an open
and transparent process to evaluate requests the agency receives
under the Clean Air Act, and does not indicate any
predisposition to a specific decision," agency spokeswoman
Alisha Johnson said in a statement.
By law the agency has until Nov. 13 to make a decision on
the waivers, meaning EPA could act on the requests after
national elections on Nov. 6.
Aimed at reducing U.S. reliance on foreign oil, the
Renewable Fuels Standard, or RFS, would require 13.2 billion
gallons of ethanol to be made from corn this year.
The EPA is seeking input on whether the RFS would severely
hurt the economies of Arkansas, North Carolina or any other part
of the United States and what effect a waiver would have on
ethanol demand and corn prices.
The agency is also asking, if a waiver is needed, how much
should the mandate be eased and when should it apply.
A petition by Texas Governor Rick Perry in 2008 was rejected
when the agency said waiver requests had to show the mandate
itself was severely harming a region's economy and not just
contributing to economic damage.
U.S. livestock groups have argued that complying with the
mandate at a time of historic national drought is causing major
economic harm to meat and dairy producers.
It is unclear that a waiver would weaken corn prices.
Refiners will likely continue buying almost as much ethanol even
without the mandate since they use it as an additive to make
cleaner-burning fuel required in much of the country.
Ethanol industry groups say the mandate offers some
flexibility for fuel blenders responsible for complying with the
RFS, including the ability to buy bankable credits if blenders
can not buy enough physical ethanol to meet requirements.