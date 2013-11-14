WASHINGTON Nov 14 U.S. environmental regulators
are likely to unveil rules on Friday dictating how much ethanol
and other renewable fuels must be blended into the U.S. gasoline
supply in 2014, following weeks of lobbying by the oil and
biofuels industries, industry sources who have been briefed on
the process said on Thursday.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Gina
McCarthy testified before a House panel on Thursday that the
proposed Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) for 2014 was "soon to be
proposed."
Some industry sources briefed by the agency said were told
they would see the proposal as soon as Friday.
Rumors have circulated, based on a leaked draft of the EPA's
proposals, that the agency will require less corn-based ethanol
to be blended into U.S. gasoline in 2014 than the 14.4 billion
gallons now required by law, and less than the 13.8 billion
mandated for this year. Gasoline producers had
pushed for a lower ethanol requirement, while ethanol makers and
farmers had pushed to maintain current levels.
McCarthy added at the hearing of the House Science Committee
that once released, the proposal will "take some time" to
finalize.
Petroleum industry lobbyists have threatened to sue the EPA
if the 2014 biofuel requirements are not finalized by the end of
November.
McCarthy defended the administration's approval of the sale
of E15, a gasoline blend with 15 percent ethanol content, for
vehicles younger than the 2001 model year. Much of the gasoline
sold in the United States contains 10 percent ethanol.
Opponents say the higher ethanol blend damages some car
engines and is a way for regulators to favor the renewable fuels
industry.
Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner, a Wisconsin Republican, asked
McCarthy if the EPA planned to conduct further testing of the
safety of the fuel.
McCarthy said the EPA stands by its current research with
the Department of Energy. "We continue to believe E15 is
appropriate and, where available, is being used by vehicles that
are 2001 and younger," she said. About 70 percent of U.S. cars
and light trucks are approved for the higher ethanol blend.
Pro- and anti-ethanol groups have made a fierce push to sway
the EPA's proposal, which has been pending with the White
House's Office of Management and Budget since Aug. 30.
Groups were still lobbying at the eleventh hour. Fuels
America, a biofuel group, has aired television advertisements
this week urging the EPA to "protect the renewable fuel
standard."
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, at an event in
Washington on Thursday, said he did not know if the biofuel
mandate will be lowered for 2014 or when the proposal would be
released. But the government is not "moving away" from its
support of renewable fuels, he said.
Vilsack also said that USDA needed to be more active in
pushing the owners of pumping stations for wider distribution of
fuel with blends of ethanol that exceed the legal requirement.
Over the past decade, U.S. drivers have purchased more than
10 million flex-fuel vehicles, which can run on E85, a fuel
containing 85-percent ethanol fuel. But finding gasoline
stations that sell E85 fuel can be difficult, especially outside
the Corn Belt, where much of the U.S. ethanol supply originates.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, editing by Ros Krasny)