WASHINGTON, Sept 25 A U.S. senator is pressing
the Environmental Protection Agency to release more information
on the market used to trade biofuel credits, known as RINs,
after suggestions of manipulation by Wall Street banks.
"I'm concerned about recent reports of manipulation or
exploitation of the RIN market," Charles Grassley, an Iowa
Republican, said in a letter to U.S. EPA administrator Gina
McCarthy.
"Allegations that the opaqueness of this market is leading
to abuse and exploitation by individuals or firms simply to
generate profits at the expense of refiners, other obligated
parties, and perhaps consumers is troubling," Grassley said.
Grassley is the second senator this week to raise alarm
about the biofuel credits trading system.
RIN trading was created as a way to help refiners comply
with their obligation under U.S. law to blend a certain amount
of renewable fuels, such as corn-based ethanol, into their
gasoline and diesel supplies.
Grassley, who represents the largest U.S. corn producing
state, is a long-time supporter of that law, the Renewable Fuels
Standard.
On Monday Debbie Stabenow, head of the Senate Agriculture
Committee, asked U.S. futures regulators to investigate whether
there was manipulation of the price of the credits, the formal
name of which is Renewable Identification Numbers.
The EPA oversees the biofuels standard.
Grassley asked the agency to respond to questions about the
RIN market in eight broad areas, including whether it is working
to modify the trading system and whether the EPA has a strong
enough oversight network to prevent abuses.
"The EPA needs to provide assurances that this market is
functioning for its intended purpose, rather than acting as a
profit mechanism for Wall Street banks and other financial
institutions," he said.
Prices of RINs have been high and volatile this year,
soaring from a few cents each in January to almost $1.50 in July
to about 50 to 70 cents this month.
Banks, including JPMorgan, have traded large volumes
of RINs this year, the New York Times said in a Sept. 14 article
that tied the trading to rising RIN prices. JPMorgan said it
holds only a "marginal" amount of RINs so it can meet its own
obligations in the fuel market.