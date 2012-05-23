* Output rises 1.7 pct to 919,000 bpd * Four weeks in a row of output gains * Stockpiles climb 3.7 pct to 21.4 mln bbls May 23 Supplies of U.S. ethanol rose 3.7 percent in the last week as production continued to climb, the Energy Information Administration reported on We dnesday. U.S. ethanol supplies were pegged at 21.4 million barrels, up 768,000 barrels for the week that ended May 18. Production rose 15,000 barrels a day to 919,000 barrels per day, the fourth weekly rise in a row, according to the EIA. Blender margins narrowed but demand remained good, Linn Group analyst Jerrod Kitt said. Kitt attributed the rise in production to seasonal expansion following a slowdown tied to typical spring maintenance.