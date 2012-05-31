* Output falls 1.8 pct to 902,000 bpd
* Stockpiles climb to 21.51 mln bbls
May 31 Supplies of U.S. ethanol continued to
rise in the last week even though output dropped nearly 2
percent, the Energy Information Administration reported on
Thursday.
U.S. ethanol supplies were pegged at 21.51 million barrels,
up 110,000 barrels for the week that ended May 25. Production
fell 17,000 barrels a day to 902,000 barrels per day, ending a
series of four consecutive weekly output gains, according to the
EIA.
Blender demand rose as gasoline demand rose 3 percent week
over week, Linn Group analyst Jerrod Kitt said.
"This report could very well begin to stoke fears once again
of a summer slowdown in the ethanol grind, especially since the
inventory situation looks to have finally topped out," said
Kitt.