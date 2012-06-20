* Ethanol output falls 20,000 bpd to 900,000 bpd * Stocks rise 2.5 pct to 21.19 mln bbls June 20 Production of U.S. ethanol dropped 2 percent over the last week as plants continued to slow output due to poor profit margins, while supplies rose 2.5 percent amid poor demand, the Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday. U.S. ethanol stocks were pegged at 21.2 million barrels, up 500,000 barrels for the week that ended June 15. Production slid 20,000 barrels per day to 900,000 bpd, according to the EIA. Diminishing corn supplies and lackluster gasoline demand have been pounding profit margins for months. Valero Energy Corp VLO.N said Tueday it was idling its 110 million gallons (500 million liters) a year plant in Albion, Nebraska. And Nedak Ethanol LLC said last week it would temporarily shutter its 44-million-gallon-per-year ethanol plant in Atkinson, Nebraska. Many others have either slowed or idled as corn prices have climbed and gasoline demand has dropped.