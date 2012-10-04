* Second-year impact - ethanol output down 7 percent
* Waiver sought as aid to livestock in drought year
* Decision not expected before November on ethanol mandate
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 If the Obama administration
relaxes the requirement to use corn-based ethanol in gasoline,
the benefits would arrive a year later, with more corn available
at lower cost for livestock feed and lower ethanol production,
said a think tank on Thursday.
The governors of seven states in the U.S. South and
Southwest have asked for a one-year waiver of the ethanol
mandate on grounds it drives up feed costs and is bankrupting
cattle, hog and poultry farmers. The corn harvest, now under
way, is forecast to be smallest since 2004 because of drought.
The Environmental Protection Agency is not expected to
decide before mid-November.
A waiver would provide little relief in the first year, said
the University of Missouri think tank, a conclusion reached by
other analysts. It said corn prices could drop by 3 percent in
the following year, corn for livestock feed would be up by 2
percent and ethanol output would drop by 7 percent.
"Extra biofuel uses in one year typically can help to meet
the next year's mandate," said the think tank, the Food and
Agricultural Policy Research Institute. It said biofuel makers
could apply ethanol production during 2013 toward meeting up to
20 percent of the higher ethanol mandate coming in 2014.
"If this practice is permitted, a waiver in 2012/13 could
make it far easier to satisfy the (mandate) in 2013/14, when
limits on E10 blending make mandate compliance difficult," said
FAPRI, referring to the usual blend rate of 10 percent ethanol
and 90 percent gasoline.
If the carryover is not allowed, "the direction of
second-year effects are reversed," said the think tank.
The U.S. gasoline supply is nearly saturated at a 10 percent
blend, making it difficult for retailers to comply with the
ethanol mandate. The squeeze is expected to tighten as the
mandate rises in coming years.
The so-called Renewable Fuels Standard guarantees ethanol a
share of the gasoline marker for cars and light trucks. The
mandate for this year is 13.2 billion gallons, rising to 13.8
billion gallons in 2013 and peaking at 15 billion gallons from
2015.