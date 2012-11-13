* Ethanol ruling expected by end of November
* Livestock groups say mandate drives up feed costs
* EPA rejected a waiver in 2008 when prices surged
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency said on Tuesday that it will soon have a
decision on whether to waive the mandate that requires blending
billions of gallons of corn-based ethanol into the national gas
supply each year.
"EPA is completing its review and analysis of the RFS waiver
requests and the agency plans to reach a decision shortly," an
agency spokeswoman said, referring to the ethanol mandate or
Renewable Fuel Standards.
Aimed at reducing U.S. reliance on foreign oil, the RFS
requires 13.2 billion gallons of ethanol to be made from corn
this year.
In August, several governors asked the EPA to temporarily
waive the mandate on ethanol because the worst drought in 50
years has driven corn prices higher and hurt livestock producers
who depend on the grain for feed. Forty percent of the U.S. corn
crop is used to make ethanol.
A decision on the waiver is expected by the end of the
month.
In 2008, EPA denied a request from Texas to relax the
mandate during a period of surging corn prices. Ethanol trade
groups say they expect the same ruling this time.