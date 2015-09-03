(Repeats with no changes)
By Michael Hirtzer and Chris Prentice
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, Sept 2 The closure of two
ethanol plants this week and proposed sale of a third highlight
the growing challenges faced by small producers located far from
cheap feedstock supplies in the U.S. Corn Belt, as demand for
alternative fuels heads lower.
Profit margins are shrinking across the U.S. ethanol
industry, which produces about 15 billion gallons a year of the
biofuel mainly from corn, as oil prices have sunk to the
lowest in 6-1/2 years. Fuel use overall is slowing as the busy
summer driving season winds down.
The biggest producers such as No. 1 Archer Daniels Midland
Co and Green Plains Inc said they have
benefited this summer from better-than-expected fuel demand as
low gas prices have boosted driving. And their plants are in the
heart of corn country, where they can rely on ample supplies,
sometimes delivered straight from farmers' fields.
But plants such as those in Wyoming and Virginia that
suspended operations this week were built in the ethanol boom
years of the 2000s when the promise of increased U.S. government
blending mandates could justify the cost of having to buy
railcars full of corn from hundreds of miles away. That is no
longer the case for some of these "destination" plants.
And demand is falling. With gasoline cheaper than ethanol in
some parts of the country, little demand is seen beyond the U.S.
government blending requirements that mandate nearly every
gallon of gasoline sold in the United States contain 10 percent
ethanol.
Ethanol for November delivery on the futures market
was trading at $1.43 per gallon while November gasoline
was at $1.40 per gallon on Wednesday.
"It's a difficult environment," said Andrew Clyde, chief
executive of Murphy USA Inc, owner of the
110-million-gallon-per-year Hereford Renewable Energy LLC plant
in Hereford, Texas, which is up for sale.
"You've got to be performing among the best assets if you're
out of the Corn Belt to be profitable," he said, adding that the
plant was not losing money. "Even in the worst crush-spread
environment, we've been at least break-even."
Wyoming Ethanol LLC and Vireol Bio Energy LLC in Virginia
were shutting down this week, with Vireol looking for a buyer of
its plant. Each facility was the sole ethanol plant in its
respective state.
While the loss in production tied to these closures is small
- the two plants in Wyoming and Virginia represent less than 1
percent of U.S. capacity - it reflects continuing consolidation
in an industry that sucks up about a third of the
13-billion-bushel U.S. corn crop.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see more," said a Midwest
ethanol trader. "Some of the destination plants will shut down
or at least consider it."
The ethanol industry last suffered a wave of closures when
corn prices shot to historic highs in 2012 due to drought.
This time, even large operators in the corn heartland of the
Midwest may have to extend seasonal shutdown periods this month
if conditions do not improve, industry sources said.
But plants far from the Corn Belt in places like Texas,
Arizona and Georgia could be most at risk, they said.
"We're in a corn deficit area. Margins have been
challenged," said Eric Wilkey, president of Arizona Grain, which
supplies corn to Pinal Energy LLC's ethanol plant, south of
Phoenix, Arizona, which has capacity to produce 50 million
gallons annually.
"We let the market dictate how hard we run the plant. The
market tells us not to run at capacity," Wilkey said, declining
to offer further details.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago and Chris Prentice in
New York; Editing by Richard Chang)