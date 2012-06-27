* Ethanol output falls 17,000 bpd to 883,000 bpd
* Stocks fall 428,000 to 20.76 mln bbls
* Valero idles Indiana plant
By Carey Gillam
June 27 Production of U.S. ethanol slid nearly 2
percent over the last week as plants continued to slow output
due to poor profit margins, while stocks dropped 2 percent as
well, the Energy Information Administration reported on
Wednesday.
U.S. ethanol stocks were pegged at 20.8 million barrels,
down 428,000 barrels for the week that ended June 22.
Production slid 17,000 barrels per day to 883,000 bpd,
according to the EIA.
Diminishing corn supplies and lackluster gasoline demand
have been pounding profit margins for months.
Valero Energy Corp VLO.N said Wednesday it was idling a
110-million-gallon ethanol plant in Linden, Indiana, due to poor
economics caused by high corn prices.
Linden is the second ethanol plant Valero has idled this
summer due to high corn prices, but the company expects to
return both to production before the corn harvest, said Valero
spokesman Bill Day.
Many others have either slowed or idled as corn prices have
climbed and gasoline demand has dropped.