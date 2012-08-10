WASHINGTON Aug 10 The governors of two
poultry-growing states asked the Obama administration on Friday
to waive a requirement to use corn ethanol in motor fuel, saying
the grain is needed to feed livestock that provide food for
people.
In a letter, the governors of Maryland and Delaware asked
the Environmental Protection Agency for relief from record-high
corn prices through a whole or partial waiver of the so-called
ethanol mandate.
"In these challenging economic times, we urge you to
exercise your authority, before it is too late, to save
thousands of jobs in Maryland and Delaware," wrote Governors
Jack Markell of Delaware and Martin O'Malley of Maryland.
(Reporting By Charles Abbott; Editing by Marguerita Choy)