* U.S. fuel supply hitting so-called "blend wall"
* EPA seeks about 16 pct cut in renewable fuels goal vs 2007
law
* Prices for ethanol credits sink; corn, soybean futures
down
(Adds background on ethanol credits, legal issues)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 The Obama administration
proposed on Friday slashing federal requirements for U.S.
biofuel use in 2014, bowing to pressure from the petroleum
industry and attempting to prevent a potential fuel crunch next
year.
It was the first cut to renewable fuel targets written into
a 2007 law, and seen as a clear win for oil refiners and a loss
for biofuel producers. It followed a prolonged lobbying blitz on
both sides of the issue.
The plan follows the Environmental Protection Agency's
warnings that the country was approaching a point where the
so-called Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) would require the use of
more ethanol than can be blended into gasoline at the 10 percent
level that dominates the U.S. fueling infrastructure.
Refiners have said this "blend wall," if left in place,
would force them to export more fuel or produce less gasoline,
leading to shortages and higher prices at the pump.
In response, the EPA proposed to cut overall use of
renewable fuels, made mostly from U.S. corn and to a lesser
extent from soybeans, grasses, crop waste and Brazilian
sugarcane, to a range of 15 billion to 15.52 billion gallons.
Within that range, the agency proposed a specific goal of
15.21 billion gallons, which is more than 16 percent less than
the 18.15 billion gallons contained in the law that governs the
RFS, and below this year's 16.55 billion gallons.
The proposed goal matches the number contained in a draft
that was leaked and circulated in October.
U.S. gasoline demand had been expected to rise every year
when Congress passed the law in 2007, but it peaked in 2008 and
has been anemic since, partly because fuel efficiency of U.S.
cars and light trucks has risen steadily.
"This unanticipated reduction in fuel consumption brings us
to the point where the realities of the fuel market must be
addressed to properly implement the program," a senior
administration official told reporters in a teleconference about
the proposal.
The impending blend wall problem had led to a surge in
prices for ethanol credits, known as renewable identification
numbers or RINs, from a few cents a year ago to almost $1.50 at
midyear.
The surge had threatened to push up gasoline prices as the
extra RINS costs for refiners would have been passed on to
consumers.
RINS prices have subsided in recent months, propelled lower
in part by confidence that the 2014 mandate would be tweaked.
After the EPA proposal on Friday, RINs prices fell about 7 cents
to 18 cents.
The proposal still falls short of a request from two major
oil and gas trade groups to lower the 2014 renewable fuel use
target to 14.8 billion gallons.
The plan cuts the 2014 use of advanced biofuel, including
biodiesel made from soybeans and Brazilian ethanol from
sugarcane, to a range of 2.0 billion to 2.51 billion gallons.
The agency did not propose a specific 2014 volume for
ethanol made from corn.
But the proposed change in advanced biofuels implies a corn
ethanol mandate of 12.7 billion to 13.2 billion gallons, down
from the previous 2014 mandate of 14.4 billion gallons.
"We are astounded by the proposal released by the
Administration today. It reflects an 'all of the above, except
biofuels' energy strategy," said Fuels America, a coalition of
alternative energy producers.
The group termed the blend wall a fictional narrative,
"created by the oil industry to stifle competition."
Their view was echoed by Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan
Democrat and chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, who
said in a statement that the new biofuel targets would "mean
less competition at the pump."
The EPA expects to release a final rule next spring after a
60-day public comment period. After that ethanol backers could
unleash legal challenges to soften or reverse the changes.
"These groups will likely argue that EPA may not lower the
standards if it can be shown that renewable fuel producers can
produce enough renewable fuel to meet the mandates," said
analysts at the law firm Sutherland Asbill and Brennan LLP.
CORN FALLS TO NEW LOWS
Biofuels stocks were mixed following the announcement. The
shares of ethanol maker Pacific Ethanol Inc, closed up
14.4 percent at $2.78, and isobutanol maker GEVO Inc,
up 26 percent at $1.74, were among the gainers.
Biodiesel maker Renewable Energy Group Inc's stock
was down 6 percent at $13.38, while ethanol producer Green
Plains Renewable Energy closed down 1 percent at
$15.81.
Chicago corn futures fell to new lows for the day,
down 1.1 percent at $4.21-3/4 per bushel, although the impact
was muted because Friday's announcement was similar to the
leaked proposal from October. Prices this month hit their lowest
point in more than three years. The price of soybeans,
used to make biodiesel, dropped 2.5 percent.
Biofuels backers were livid at the announcement.
A representative for Archer Daniels Midland Co, one
of the largest ethanol producers, said companies had invested in
renewable fuel projects "on the basis of firm legislative
commitments" and across two presidential administrations,
Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
ADM shares fell on news of the mandate, ending down 3.4
percent on the New York Stock Exchange at $40.56.
A lower mandate to produce corn-based ethanol could cost
grain growers at the farm gate. Livestock producers, by
contrast, were jubilant at the prospect of lower feed prices,
but called on lawmakers to do more.
"Congressional action to repeal the RFS remains the most
viable pathway to allowing all users of corn to have equal
standing in the marketplace," the National Chicken Council said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner, Ayesha Rascoe and Valerie
Volcovici in Washington, Cezary Podkul in New York, Tom Polansek
in Chicago and Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Ros
Krasny, Andre Grenon and Jim Loney)