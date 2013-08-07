By Sabina Zawadzki
NEW YORK, Aug 7 For U.S. refiners facing a
multibillion-dollar bill linked to the soaring cost of renewable
fuel credits, a U.S. move toward easing biofuel mandates brought
to mind the first step in breaking a bad habit: recognizing
there is a problem.
But, they warned, it will be weeks or months before they can
fully shake off the surging costs caused by a scramble to
fulfill their obligation to blend growing volumes of biofuel
into gasoline and diesel. And a full recovery, some added, would
require changing the law that mandates a massive shift toward
renewable fuels in the world's biggest consumer.
On Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency said it
would be forced to scale back targets for biofuel use in U.S.
fuel next year, seeking to avoid a situation in which ethanol
use in gasoline would exceed the 10 percent level that is the
widely accepted norm -- the "blend wall", as it is known.
"The important part was this genuine acknowledgement here
that the RFS2 mandate system really has a significant problem
and that problem will become really exacerbated in 2014," Philip
Rinaldi, CEO of Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES), the largest
refiner on the populous U.S. East Coast, said in an interview.
But the EPA offered little insight into how exactly it would
scale down the complex Renewable Fuels Mandate, the first
significant reduction in targets since the RFS was created in
2005. It said new targets would be published in September,
leaving the specter of weeks more uncertainty.
The refining industry has long said that increasing the
amount of ethanol it must blend, even as motor fuel consumption
is broadly falling each year -- will force it to spend billions
on ethanol credits to offset obligations because blending at
such levels would produce fuel that could damage vehicles.
Many were reluctant to celebrate too soon.
"Today's announcement by the EPA looks good on paper, but we
will have to wait and see what the effects will be on current
RINs prices," said Bill Klesse, CEO of Valero. "RINs have become
a market all to themselves, which was never the intention of the
law."
The early evidence wasn't encouraging. The credits used to
track compliance with the RFS, known as Renewable Identification
Numbers or RINs, dipped by around 10 percent on Tuesday, trading
just below 90 cents for 2013. Although down from a record of
$1.48 last month, they are still more than 10 times the price
last December, before fears of the "blend wall" intensified.
AN "OBLITERATED MYTH"
In theory, the EPA's promise to use "flexibilities" in the
RFS law in order to ease next year's targets should be good news
for refiners, who feared that falling gasoline demand may leave
them logistically unable to meet the targets.
Refiners will have an extra four months to adhere to the
2013 targets, with the deadline extended to June 30, 2014, which
could ease the rush on RINs this year.
The run-up in RIN costs has shifted the debate in
Washington, with refiners seizing the opportunity to talk about
passing the cost on to consumers through higher gasoline prices
and also crank up exports to record rates. They are not required
to submit RINs for fuel that is sold overseas.
Ethanol proponents who have fought for years to prevent any
backsliding in the mandate welcomed the EPA's move, hoping it
might ease pressure on Congress to amend or repeal the RFS.
"The EPA's announcement indicates the agency is willing to
make adjustments to the mandate to fit market realities," said
Michael McAdams, president of the Advanced Biofuels Association.
"I think it sends a signal to the market that they're inclined
to use their flexibility," McAdams said.
The biofuels industry says it backs the RFS because it weans
Americans of foreign oil while cutting greenhouse gas emissions
and provides billions in investment. It also notes fuels blended
with as much as 15 percent of ethanol have been authorized for
use in cars build since 2001, although sales of the fuel are
miniscule due to concerns about car engine warranties.
"The EPA has totally obliterated Big Oil's myth that the RFS
is inflexible and unworkable. As in years past, the finalized
annual requirements are a testament to the inherent flexibility
that is the backbone of the RFS," said Bob Dinneen, President
and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association.
A "TEPID HALF-STEP"
In practice, however, many refinery executives worry that
even if a crash into the "blend wall" next year is averted,
another one may loom as the targets continue to rise.
The EPA had previously projected 18.15 billion gallons of
renewable fuels being blended in 2014 from 16.55 billion gallons
this year, with that amount rising to 36 billion gallons by
2022. In Tuesday's statement, which also formalized the 2013
targets, the agency promised to reduce both the "advanced
biofuel and total renewable volumes" next year.
Refiner Valero said it wants an RFS that is "workable and
fair".
"The RFS, with its RINs requirement, has created an uneven
and unfair wholesale and retail fuel marketplace that
arbitrarily picks winners and losers," said CEO Klesse.
Valero is among the hardest hit, with RIN costs at up to
$800 million this year. Philadelphia's Rinaldi declined to say
how much they were paying, but as a merchant refiner with
limited blending and retail outlets it too is hurt. Among the
winners: BP, which recently sold two big refineries.
Tweaking the rules a bit won't satisfy many in the industry,
who have stepped up the fight in recent months.
"It's a tepid half step in the right direction, and a clear
signal to (the U.S. Congress) to please legislate in this area,"
said Stephen Brown, vice president for federal government
affairs at independent U.S refiner Tesoro Corp.