RPT-UPDATE 1-CBS move to own shows like 'MacGyver' pays off in overseas sales
NEW YORK, May 31 Just over a decade ago, CBS Corp accelerated its push to own more of the shows it broadcasts, rather than licensing them from studios.
WASHINGTON, March 20 Two U.S. Republican Senators on Wednesday called on the Environmental Protection Agency to act decisively to protect consumers from the rising costs of the ethanol credits refiners are required to buy to comply with the nation's biofuel mandates.
"We ask that you utilize any and all existing regulatory authority and flexibility to address the issue of rising (credit) costs and alleviate the threat of increased consumer fuel costs," said Senator David Vitter, the top Republican on the Senate environment committee, and Senator Lisa Murkowski, the top Republican on the Senate energy committee, in a letter to the EPA.
NEW YORK, May 31 Just over a decade ago, CBS Corp accelerated its push to own more of the shows it broadcasts, rather than licensing them from studios.
June 1 Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday its chief financial officer Derica Rice will retire by the end of 2017.