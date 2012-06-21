* Pacific Ethanol adds corn oil to ethanol business

By Carey Gillam

June 21 Pacific Ethanol Inc on Thursday said it was launching a corn oil business, the latest U.S. ethanol maker to move to diversify its revenue stream in an industry where margins have been depressed as costly corn supplies dwindle.

California-based Pacific Ethanol said it was installing corn oil separation technology at one plant and planned to do so at its three other plants by the first quarter of 2013. The company said its corn oil business should start generating revenue in the first quarter of 2013.

Company officials said the first plant to be converted would produce about 12 million pounds of corn oil, which at current prices could contribute as much as $4.5 million, or 7 cents per gallon, of annual operating income.

Like other ethanol producers, Pacific Ethanol already sells co-products, including wet distillers grain (WDG), a nutritional animal feed.

The company's bottom line has been hammered by poor profit margins for ethanol. For the three months that ended March 31, Pacfic Ethanol reported a gross loss of $7.5 million, compared with a gross profit of $2.6 million a year earlier.

Company officials have said they hope demand will pick up in the summer driving season enough to strengthen margins.

More than half of U.S. ethanol producers are estimated to have launched corn oil extraction strategies. They capture corn oil from the residual grains and solubles left over from the fuel refinery process and sell oils that can be used for human consumption and for biodiesel.

"It is evidence of a maturing industry that is diversifying its product and revenue streams," said Renewable Fuels Association spokesman Matt Hartwig. "It won't be the end of the product streams that come out of the plants. This is just the next step."

RFA estimated U.S. ethanol producers were providing 4.69 million pounds of corn oil daily.

Beleaguered by high prices for scarce corn supplies, lackluster demand for ethanol and the expiration of a industry-boosting blender's tax credit, many ethanol producers have been slowing or idling their plants. Producers need every extra penny in profit potential they can wring out of a plant, ethanol experts said.

Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc, the fourth largest U.S. ethanol producer, with 740 million gallons a year, began installing corn oil extraction technology in 2010.

For 2011, $27 million or 22 percent of the company's segment operating income came from corn oil extraction, and corn oil adds about 5 cents per gallon of operating income to the business, officials said.

"We have worked hard over the last couple of years to diversify our revenue streams," said Green Plains spokesman Jim Stark. "Corn oil technology contributing to bottom line has helped offset the low tight margin environment."

Margins should improve with the harvesting of the new U.S. corn crop this fall, but until then, supplies are so tight that the industry could "run out" of corn, said Iowa State University economics professor Dermot Hayes.

About a third of the U.S. corn harvest is used to produce ethanol that is blended into gasoline.

If enough plants cut back on production, easing corn demand, margins could improve sooner, said Hayes. But with supplies so tight, nothing is certain.

"There is no guarantee it will be there at all. If you don't have corn, you can't make ethanol," Hayes added.