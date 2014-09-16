(New throughout, adds background, comments from Vilsack)

By Ayesha Rascoe

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The Obama administration is committed to eventually getting U.S. ethanol production to the 15 billion-gallon level envisioned by Congress, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack said on Tuesday.

Vilsack also said that proposed cuts to the 2014 mandate were likely to be partially restored, echoing talk in the biofuel industry over the past few months.

Industry analysts do not expect the administration to restore the requirements all the way to levels set by the federal law. A draft plan released in November, slashing 2014 biofuel use requirements, rocked the renewable fuel industry, which relies on the mandate to provide a market.

The Environmental Protection Agency, which administers the biofuel program, said the cuts were necessary because U.S. fuel markets could not absorb the levels of biofuel called for by the law. The EPA cited infrastructure restraints, a problem known as the blend wall.

Speaking at a conference sponsored by Growth Energy, a biofuel trade group, Vilsack said he was "reasonably sure" the 2014 targets would be raised in the final rule, but did not say how much of a change would be made.

Vilsack said the administration was dedicated to expanding annual U.S. ethanol output over time to 15 billion gallons a year. Ethanol production has grown rapidly since the biofuel mandate was enacted, rising from around 6.5 billion gallons in 2007 to around 13.3 billion gallons in 2013.

"At the end of the day to me that's the most important thing: that there is a commitment on the part of this administration and on the part of the industry to get to 15 billion gallons," Vilsack said.

Under the proposed rule for 2014, corn ethanol use was set at around 13 billion gallons. Even with an increase in the final rule, the target is still expected to fall below the 14.4 billion gallon target set by Congress.

He said any plan to get ethanol output to 15 billion gallons would have to include ways to expand the number of gasoline stations that can dispense fuel with higher blends of ethanol.

The Renewable Fuel Standard requires increasing amounts of ethanol and biodiesel to be mixed into U.S. fuel supplies each year until 2022.

When the law was last updated by Congress in 2007, production of corn ethanol was expected to peak at 15 billion gallons in 2015 and remain at that level in subsequent years, while use of advanced biofuels such as cellulosic ethanol and biodiesel continued to grow.

Vilsack said he was not sure how or when corn ethanol use would reach 15 billion gallons, but that the administration would work with producers to address some of the challenges they face to reaching that level.

Growth Energy members will be meeting with lawmakers and White House officials later on Tuesday to press their case to keep the RFS intact.

The final 2014 plan is currently under review at the White House. It is unclear when the final version will be made public. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe, editing by Ros Krasny and David Gregorio)